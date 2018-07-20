English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP to Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi claimed that India was a victim of ‘jumla strikes’ and Modi had lost touch with the wishes of the common people.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said it would move a privilege motion against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
Attacking the saffron party and the Prime Minister, Gandhi raised questions about the Rafale aircraft deal. He claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets. “The PM is a bhagidaar, not a chowkidaar,” he said.
Gandhi claimed that India was a victim of ‘jumla strikes’ and Modi had lost touch with the wishes of the common people. “Who are victims of the jumla strike? Dalits, tribals, women, youth,” he said.
The Congress chief also targeted the Modi government over rising unemployment. He said both Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah were two “very different kind of politicians”. However, “both of them simply cannot afford to lose power. They know if they do, other processes will start against them”, he added.
While concluding his speech, Gandhi walked up to Modi and hugged him. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. His gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar had raised questions about Gandhi’s speech, saying it violated the rules of the proceedings.
