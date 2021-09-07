BJP to Name Mamata's Contender from Bhabanipur Seat in a Day or Two, Say Party Leaders

The BJP, in a day or two, will announce the name of its candidate for Bhabanipur assembly byelections, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a contender, top leaders of the saffron party said on Tuesday.

The TMC supremo, who lost elections to his bete noire Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, will have to get elected to the Assembly within six months of the assembly polls to retain her CM’s chair, in accordance with the constitutional norms.

Bypolls are scheduled to be held in Bhawanipore and two other seats in Bengal on September 30. Three other constituencies — Khardah, Dinhata and Shantipur — are also lying vacant, but the EC is yet to announce dates for byelections to these seats.

