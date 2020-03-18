English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
BJP to Not Hold Protests, Public Gatherings in View of Virus Outbreak, Says JP Nadda

File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.

The BJP on Wednesday said all announcements will be done through memorandums and urged party units to spread awareness about measures to stop the spread of the virus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.


The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.


"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don'ts," Nadda said.


The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

