BJP to Now Have Screening Team to Examine Joinees Before Induction After Jitendra Singh Bablu Episode

After the incident of inducting Jitendra Singh Bablu, former BSP MLA and accused of burning down the house of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be on backfoot. The party will now be setting up a committee to check the background of outsiders joining BJP.

This screening committee will decide and check the background of the people who want to join the party and will decide if the person should be inducted into the party or not.

If sources are to be believed, the 5-member committee will keep a special eye on the membership drive. There will be 5 senior leaders in the screening committee, who will check the bio-data of the people who want to join the party. Although the names of the members of the screening committee have not been decided yet, according to sources, along with the office bearers of the organization, some spokespersons will also be included in this committee. This team will also look into the criminal record of those who want to come to the party, along with their credibility.

Jitendra Singh Bablu, a former MLA from Bikapur, had joined the party on August 4. Many leaders of the party had raised objections to this. Apart from this, BJP MP Rita Joshi expressed displeasure over this matter and also informed the party high command that Bablu was accused of burning down her house. Due to pressure, the party membership of Jitendra Singh Bablu was canceled within just 6 days.

It is learned that the party does not want to take any risk regarding its image before the upcoming elections in the state. Therefore, now the final decision will be taken by a screening committee regarding the membership drive of the party.

