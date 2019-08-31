Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' to Pray for Long Life and Good Health of PM Modi in September

BJP is observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The Prime Minister's birthday falls on September 17 and we will pray for his long life and good health, party's National Vice President and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna said.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' to Pray for Long Life and Good Health of PM Modi in September
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

Jammu: The BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' (service week) from September 14 across the country to pray for long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior leader said on Saturday.

"BJP has taken a very big decision and it is observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The Prime Minister's birthday falls on September 17 and we will pray for his long life and good health so that he can continue to take decisions in the national interest," party's National Vice President and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna said.

Khanna was addressing party workers at Trikuta Nagar here.

Dozens of prominent persons, including office-bearers of Bishnah-based social organisation Vikas Manch, several sarpanch and panch and former village representatives joined the party.

Khanna said he is part of the four-member team constituted by the party to supervise the 'Seva Saptah' programme to reach out to the people and mitigate their problems.

Referring to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, he said the "historic day" was the happiest moment of his life because the entire nation waited for over 70 years for this "bold decision".

"BJP is the only party which is capable of taking decisions in the interest of the nation and its public...," Khanna said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he said the BJP is a party with difference as the organisation does not belong to any individual and where an ordinary activist can hold any post.

"We have a 'chaiwala' (tea-seller) as our prime Minister. By your dedication and hardwork, you can carve out a position for yourself," he said, exhorting the workers to dedicate themselves to strengthen the party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram