BJP to Organise 64 District Virtual Conferences in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

The district fronts of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold virtual conferences at 64 places on Saturday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government at the Centre. The party said these conferences will help it take the work of the government to all the administrative districts of the state.

The youth, women, backward, farmers, scheduled and minority fronts of the party will participate in the virtual conferences and these will be addressed by BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, other minister, state officers and MLAs.

Singh on Friday said that the central government has taken tough and big decisions for the development of all and that 'Sabha Sath Sabka Vikas' is for the integrity, unity and security of the country.

"In the annual budget this year, a provision of Rs 53,700 crore has been made for schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. A provision of Rs 2,987 crore has been made in the post-intermediate scholarship for Scheduled Caste students. Rs 700 crore has been arranged for pre-intermediate scholarships. Along with this, the state government is also constructing the Purshadam Scholarship Scheme, a free residential hostel for scheduled class students.”

Singh said during the six-year tenure more than 34 crore people were connected to the banking system, more than 9 crore poor women got free gas connection, 50 million people benefited from Ayushman Bharat Yojana, financial assistance to 14.5 crore farmers from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, and electrification of more than 18,000 villages.