BJP to Overhaul Rajasthan Unit Ahead of 2023 Polls, Plans New Role for Vasundhara Raje at Centre

With Rajasthan going to polls next year, BJP is contemplating accommodating former chief minister and senior leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia at the Centre, paving way for new leadership in the state, according to sources.

Raje’s recent visit to Delhi to meet the top leadership is also seen as part of the exercise, sources added.

The BJP wants to give the state leadership a complete overhaul a year ahead of the assembly polls to stand a strong chance against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress.

A senior BJP leader said the party has decided not to announce any CM face or candidate in the assembly polls in 2023 and will contest in name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If not declared the CM face, there is no guarantee that she will be made the CM. Neither would the Centre want her in the state to spoil their chances of victory. The only bargain she could make is to accept what the Centre gives him and secure the future of her son,” said the senior BJP leader.

It was felt that accommodating Raje at the Centre would allow the party to rein in any dissidents and focus on defeating the Congress.

BJP national president JP Nadda would be in Sawai Madhopur on April 2 to participate in the ST Morcha Sammelan. The BJP is focussing on east Rajasthan and its influential tribal voters.

There are 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan and the Congress was able to scrape through in 2018 securing 100 seats. Sources further said leadership issues in the state BJP was one of the reasons why the party lost the crucial state.

