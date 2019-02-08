LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'My Family, BJP Family': Party Sets Target to Put Up Flags in Over 5 Crore Homes in 18 Days

The programme was launched in the capital by BJP President Amit Shah during his video conference interaction with party general secretaries, state presidents and election heads.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The BJP will launch an 18-day nationwide programme 'My family, BJP family' on February 12 under which the party cadres would put up party flags over five crore houses.

The programme was launched in the capital by BJP President Amit Shah during his video conference interaction with party general secretaries, state presidents and election heads, party sources said.

"The campaign will end on March 2 during which BJP workers will put up party flags in their and party supporters' houses," said a BJP leader. Shah, during his interaction, took stock of the party's preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

