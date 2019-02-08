English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'My Family, BJP Family': Party Sets Target to Put Up Flags in Over 5 Crore Homes in 18 Days
The programme was launched in the capital by BJP President Amit Shah during his video conference interaction with party general secretaries, state presidents and election heads.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP will launch an 18-day nationwide programme 'My family, BJP family' on February 12 under which the party cadres would put up party flags over five crore houses.
The programme was launched in the capital by BJP President Amit Shah during his video conference interaction with party general secretaries, state presidents and election heads, party sources said.
"The campaign will end on March 2 during which BJP workers will put up party flags in their and party supporters' houses," said a BJP leader. Shah, during his interaction, took stock of the party's preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The programme was launched in the capital by BJP President Amit Shah during his video conference interaction with party general secretaries, state presidents and election heads, party sources said.
"The campaign will end on March 2 during which BJP workers will put up party flags in their and party supporters' houses," said a BJP leader. Shah, during his interaction, took stock of the party's preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Germany Asks Facebook to Curb Data Collection; Could Hurt Plans to Integrate With WhatsApp and Instagram
- The End is Near: Zero Production, Sale of Tata Nano Hatchback in January 2019
- Interview: When AJ Finn aka Daniel Mallory Revealed Why Journalists Make Him Uncomfortable
- Heartbroken? You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results