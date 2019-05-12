BJP to Scrap Article 370 if Voted Back to Power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said the Article 370 that gives special powers to Kashmir will be scrapped if Narendra Modi is elected as prime minister again.Targeting the Congress on the issue of national security, he said the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers but under Modi rule air strikes were carried out in Balakot.Addressing a rally at Chogan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, Shah pointed out that Congress leader Sam Pitroda said instead of air strikes, "we should talk to militants"."If Pakistan will fire a bullet, we will reply with shell," the BJP chief said.He addressed two rallies in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Shah was campaigning in support of Kangra BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor and Hamirpur sitting MP Anurag Thakur.Citing former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be another prime minister for the state, Shah said, "All this indicated their mindset but if the BJP comes to power again and Modi becomes prime minister, Article 370 will be removed for sure."Targeting Pitroda further, the BJP chief said, "If you ask a question regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress says 'hua to hua'. If you ask a question regarding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and migration of Kashmiri Pandits, Congress says 'hua to hua'."He claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's face turned pale when the Modi government had put those behind bars who had raised "Bharat tere tukde honge, inshallah inshallah" slogan at JNU, and now he declared to amend provisions of sedition law in his party manifesto.Shah also noted that it was for the first time that the opposition has not made corruption an issue as it has been "wiped out" during the Modi government.Counting various development works done in Himachal Pradesh under the Modi government, he said, "Process is on to set up an international airport at Mandi. It will be done after Modi government comes to power again at the Centre."While addressing another rally in Bilaspur in support of Anurag Thakur, he said, "You elect Anurag with a record margin, I will ensure making him a big leader."Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar were present in the Chamba rally, whereas Union minister Jai Prakash Nadda and former CM and Anurag Thakur's father P K Dhumal attended the Bilaspur rally.The Congress has pitted sitting MLA Pawan Kajal against HP minister Kishan Kapoor from Kangra, whereas Sri Naina Deviji MLA Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress is trying his luck against three-time Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.The BJP chief is scheduled to address one more rally later in the day in Nahan in support of BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.