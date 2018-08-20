English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP to Suffer Major Losses in 2019: Arvind Kejriwal
According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the common man is angry with the BJP for "creating hurdles" in the works of the Delhi government under him.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said people are unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will cause it to suffer major losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head also said the common man is angry with the BJP for "creating hurdles" in the works of the Delhi government under him.
"The public is not very happy with the BJP MPs. They are all the more angry with the party as it has created hurdles in the works of the Delhi government. The BJP will suffer major losses in 2019," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
जनता भाजपा के सांसदों से ख़ासी नाराज़ है। जनता आम आदमी की दिल्ली सरकार से बहुत ख़ुश है— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2018
वहीं जनता भाजपा से इस बात पर भी बहुत ज़्यादा नाराज़ है कि भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार के कामों में रोड़े अटकाए
2019 लोकसभा चुनावों में भाजपा को दिल्ली में बड़ा झटका लगने वाला है pic.twitter.com/I0NtoQUJhW
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
