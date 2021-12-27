BJP to Woo Lord Parshuram Followers Ahead of UP Polls, Plans Campaign to Restore Dhams Across State

Ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is planning a massive campaign to redevelop religious sites associated with Lord Parshuram in the hopes of reaching out to the Brahmin community.

Neelkanth Tiwari, UP minister for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, has been roped in for the logistics and his ministry will be providing a list of dhams considered scared by Parshuram followers.

An image of Lord Parshuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was presented to JP Nadda by Shiv Pratap Shukla and other Brahmin leaders from the state who met the BJP chief on Monday morning.

Speaking to News18.com, UP Labour Welfare Council chairman Sunil Bharala Bhardwaj said the BJP is committed to protecting culture and heritage, and renovating the temples of Lord Parshuram is part of that larger movement.

“While there are many places of worship of Lord Parshuram, UP has five main dhams in Jalalabad, Bhagpat, Kannauj, Chandauli and Balia. Sri Parshuram Vishwavidyalaya, too, was approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We hope to get land and lay the foundation stone as early as possible," said Bhardwaj.

The party has also asked its Brahmin leaders to take on Opposition leaders who accuse the BJP of being “anti-Brahmin”. Brahmins make up 15 to 17% of the state’s population, majority of who voted for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

