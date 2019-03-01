Was Told Two Years Ago About a War Before General Polls: Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has claimed he was told two years ago about an impending war ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Addressing a gathering at Allagadda, Kurnool, the Jana Sena Party chief said, “Today, there is a war-like situation along the borders. I was told two years ago that there would be a war ahead of the general elections. Now, you can understand what kind of a situation we are in.”Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jana Sena party chief said the saffron party did own patriotism.“It does not mean that BJP is the only one which has the right to patriotism or the nation’s integrity. They’re not the only ones to love this country. We all do and in fact 10 times more than them,” he said.“War is not a solution to any problem and would cause a huge damage to both the countries,” Kalyan said.The Telegu star, who is campaigning aggressively across the state, said his party did not differentiate between communities or was not interested in vote-bank politics.Further, Kalyan urged party workers to foil any attempts of creating communal disharmony. He said, “Muslims do not need to prove their patriotism. Both Hindus and Muslims have equal rights in this country.”"I don't know about the status of Hindus in Pakistan, but India keeps Muslims in its heart. It made Azharuddin the captain of its national cricket team and APJ Abdul Kalam the President of the country," he added.Earlier this year, the Jana Sena chief said he was not keen on any kind of pre- or post-poll alliance. However, he added that if the need arose, a tie-up with the Left parties may take place.