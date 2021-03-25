BJP Took Help from Ajmal Earlier, now Spreading Hate against Him: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel does not have to worry about elections in his own state right now. He is busy, nevertheless, as an observer of the Congress for the Assam polls, to be held in three phases starting March 27 and results on May 2. The party has formed a Maha Jot, or grand alliance, that has the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF as a key ally, in a bid to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Infiltration, flood control, protection of local culture and values, tea garden workers’ wages, etc, have emerged as crucial issues for the polls. In an interview with News18, Baghel insisted that anti-CAA sentiments would play a big part in the elections, while he also responded to the BJP’s attacks on Ajmal and took a dig at the ruling party on its perceived CM-face dilemma. Excerpts:

The government will be formed by the Maha Jot.

In five years none of the promises made have been kept. Promises to mazdoor (labourers), kisan (farmers), youth have all been unfulfilled. Promises to Assamese people about the culture of this place about jaati-maati (community and land)…nothing has been kept. And on the other side, there is a popular resonance with the five guarantees that we are giving.

There is a huge impact of the anti-CAA sentiments. For one year, people agitated. The maximum agitation was in Assam… The people have not forgotten that. They know that their Assamese Identity will be taken away if the CAA is implemented. It is very much in the consciousness of people here. And Rahul (Gandhi) ji has promised that we won’t implement CAA if voted to power.

The BJP is indulging in classic doublespeak. In Bengal, they say we will implement CAA in the first cabinet meet. In Tamil Nadu, their alliance partner says it won’t be implemented. In Assam, they are tight-lipped. People can see how on the same issue three different things are being said. The BJP itself is confused. The PM came so many times…didn’t mention CAA. Amit Shah ji came…just dodged this issue. People can see this.

Not at all. This is what we are telling people. The BJP took the help of AIUDF in Nagaon zilla panchayat elections, in Rajya Sabha proceedings…then there was no issue with Ajmal? Today, when he is not with the BJP, his name and image are being tarnished. Nafrat failane ke alawa kuch hai hi nahi na inke paas (they can do nothing except spread hatred).

All the parties that are opposed to the CAA have come together this time. That is why the BJP is so agitated. CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML)…they have all united because of opposition to the CAA.

The first thing is, last time the BJP slogan was ‘Assam ka anand, Sarbananda’. This time they have not declared a CM face. This is the first time that they are unable to declare a CM face with a sitting CM in the poll fray. There is so much infighting in the party that they are unable to declare Sonowal CM. Himanta (Biswa Sarma) will then get upset.

Both are being tested. Both are being kept in good humour. As far as work goes, Sarbananda Sonowal has failed to build a bridge in his own constituency. He had promised express highways on both ends of the Brahmaputra. Even that has not been built. 25 lakh people were promised jobs. That hasn’t happened. So they are not asking for votes based on the work done. They are seeking votes by raising fears about Ajmal.

The cycle of life and death cannot be changed. His blessings are always there for the people of Assam and for Congress.

I object. Chhattisgarh is not a small state. It is the ninth biggest geographically.

We have a 100-150-year-long association with Assam. Lakhs of people from our state came here and continue to live here. So I also find this to be a second home.

The election is being fought by Assamese people only. We are giving support. If PM, HM and Yogi Adityanath are coming, are they outsiders?

Anti-incumbency is massive; price rise, unemployment, the syndicate that operates here…there is huge resentment against these. Also, there is a lot of attraction for the Congress’s 5 Guarantees campaign.

That he is talking about our tally. In Chhattisgarh also he had said 65 plus. Congress got 68 out of 70. So Amit Shah says 100 plus in Assam, which will ultimately turn out to be that of Congress’s Maha Jot.

The CM will be from Congress and will be a dhartiputra (son of the soil).