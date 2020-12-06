BJP Tried to Buy Congress MLAs to Topple Rajasthan Govt Again, But Our MLAs Persisted: State Cong Chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Sunday that the BJP's renewed attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government did not succeed as "our MLAs persisted" and refused to give in to allurement and pressure. Claiming that "bigger facts" have been known that reveal the BJP's attempts, Dotasra said, "There was a conspiracy of money. There was an attempt to buy, but our MLAs persisted and their mischief did not succeed." Chief Minister Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP was making renewed attempts to topple his government, nearly four months after the Congress battled dissidence by his deputy Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs.

The BJP hit back, saying Gehlot has failed to run the government and is frustrated and making unreasonable allegations. Claiming that the BJP was going to start the "game" once again with money power, Gehlot said Congress MLAs had to stay in hotels for 34 days to save his government in July when Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the chief minister.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple its government in the state, a charge rejected by the opposition party. On Sunday, Dotasra referred to the statements made by BJP leaders on Gehlot's allegations and said, "I want to ask BJP state president Satish Poonia, leader of opposition (in Assembly) Gulabchand Kataria and Union minister Gajendra Singh had the BJP not plotted to topple the democratically elected government of Rajasthan on the instigation of central leaders." He said BJP leaders should introspect and stop saying that they did not conspire to topple the government.

"BJP leaders should not be too impatient," he added.