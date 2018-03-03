BJP Tripura Chief Biplab Deb's Wife Wants Him To Have Good Public Life

Just hours after Bharatiya Janata Party swept Tripura, the lady behind the party’s main man in the state is a happy woman. Niti Deb, wife of BJP’s Tripura head Biplab Deb, says that she, however, wants her husband to focus on his political life for leading a happy life.Niti works with the State Bank of India branch on Parliament Street in New Delhi. Speaking to CNN-News18, she said she was looking forward to her husband’s public life. “I don’t want a husband who’s frustrated, which he will be if he doesn’t fulfil the dreams of the people who voted for the party. A frustrated person can never lead a happy personal life. I want everyone to be happy, including myself and the people of Tripura,” she said. When asked whether she expected to be the frontrunner to become the First Lady of Tripura, she said that she never went to sleep thinking about what would happen the next day.“I was asked before he decided to take up the Tripura position. And I agreed to support him and knew then what my responsibilities would entail,” she said, adding, she knew over the last two years that BJP would come to power owing to their hardwork and diligence.Looking back at her relationship with the BJP leader, Niti said she had met her husband at the bank in Parliament Street during the time of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. “He used to work for BJP leader Rita Verma, who used to have an account with us. So he would visit the branch often. We had known each other for a while before he sent a formal proposal via my accountant. It was that way an arranged cum love marriage and I did like him,” she said.Deb is the top claimant for the job of the chief minister. He is a home grown talent, who has been associated with the RSS for a long time. Born in Akraban, Udaipur in Gomoti District of Tripura, Biplab was in the national capital for 15 years. He used to work as a gym instructor in Delhi, before he was asked to take charge of the state unit of the party in 2016. He has the backing of the central leadership, as they think of him as one of their own and not an ‘opportunist’ politician who moves from ship to ship.