BJP Trying to Allure Congress MLAs, Offering upto Rs 50 crore, Alleges Kamal Nath

The debate over the fate of Kamal Nath government intensified further on Tuesday as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister himself claimed that BJP was trying to allure Congress MLAs. Nath’s statement comes in the wake of Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav’s letter written to the governor Anandiben Patel in which the senior leader has asked for an early session of the assembly."We want to discuss issues of critical importance in the special session and we would also see whether this government has the capacity to sustain itself," Bhargav told News18.However, Nath claimed all the MLAs were in touch with each other and they had full faith in them.Pradyumn Singh Tomar, a state Cabinet minister, early on Tuesday had come up with an allegation that the BJP was alluring Congress MLAs by offering upto Rs 50 crore. The minister however asserted that none of his colleagues was up for sale.The minister hit back at the BJP claiming several of its senior leaders are apprehensive of getting caught in the Vyapam scam and the other frauds and so the party was planning to bring down the Congress government.Tomar’s cabinet colleague and public relations minister P C Sharma further claimed that as many as 25 BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress party and could switch over once the BJP fails to return to power in New Delhi after May 23.On the accusations that the BJP was offering upto Rs 50 crore to the Congress MLAs to switch over, Sharma said the opposition party should not consider their MLAs weak. “They won’t fall for money, they have their own self-respect,” claimed the Madhya Pradesh minister.Meanwhile, BJP state head Rakesh Singh on Monday had claimed that their (Congress) government won’t last long and would come down on its own due to internal discord.Ever since the Congress came to power with support of allies, the BJP has been casting aspersions on the stability of the government saying the ruling party was riddled with internal fight. The BJP onslaught had intensified after exit polls suggested landslide win for BJP and allies nationally and also in Madhya Pradesh.