English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
V K Singh
BJP Trying to Create Divide Between Bengalis and Non-Bengalis, Says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee took part in a sit-in organised by her party outside the Naihati Municipality on Thursday to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by BJP after the announcement of poll results.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Naihati (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the people of the country to raise their voice against the "torture of BJP" and accused the saffron party of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis in the state.
"The BJP is trying to create a Bengali, non-Bengali divide in the state. They want to destroy the communal harmony in the state. I hate a party like BJP. I would urge the people of this country to raise their voice against communal divide," Banerjee said in her first political programme after her party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.
Banerjee took part in a sit-in organised by her party outside the Naihati Municipality on Thursday to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by BJP after the announcement of poll results.
"More than 400 Bengali families have been rendered homeless by goons of the BJP. I will not spare the goons," she said.
Alleging that some police officials are acting on directions from BJP leaders, she said, "We will not tolerate it. We will take action against them."
Banerjee asked party cadres to form 'Banga Janani Bahini' and 'Jai Hind Bahini' to counter the march of the BJP-RSS in the state. "These two outfits will work in all the blocks of the state and will counter the BJP and the RSS."
The TMC supremo claimed that some BJP workers had verbally abused her when she was on her way to attend the rally.
"Is this democracy?" Banerjee asked.
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC's 22. The remaining two seats were bagged by the Congress, while the Left Front drew a blank.
"The BJP is trying to create a Bengali, non-Bengali divide in the state. They want to destroy the communal harmony in the state. I hate a party like BJP. I would urge the people of this country to raise their voice against communal divide," Banerjee said in her first political programme after her party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.
Banerjee took part in a sit-in organised by her party outside the Naihati Municipality on Thursday to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by BJP after the announcement of poll results.
"More than 400 Bengali families have been rendered homeless by goons of the BJP. I will not spare the goons," she said.
Alleging that some police officials are acting on directions from BJP leaders, she said, "We will not tolerate it. We will take action against them."
Banerjee asked party cadres to form 'Banga Janani Bahini' and 'Jai Hind Bahini' to counter the march of the BJP-RSS in the state. "These two outfits will work in all the blocks of the state and will counter the BJP and the RSS."
The TMC supremo claimed that some BJP workers had verbally abused her when she was on her way to attend the rally.
"Is this democracy?" Banerjee asked.
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC's 22. The remaining two seats were bagged by the Congress, while the Left Front drew a blank.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results