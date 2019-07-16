BJP Trying to Destabilise Karnataka Govt, Says HDK After Roshan Baig's Detention, Party Calls It 'Fake News'

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government in the state after former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA money laundering case from Kempegowda International Airport in a late-night swoop.

Baig was about to leave Bengaluru on a private aircraft on Monday evening when he was detained for questioning, sources said. A former minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government, Baig landed in the IMA controversy after prime accused Mansoor Khan alleged that Baig took Rs 400 crore from him but did not return it.

“Baig has been detained for questioning from Kempegowda International Airport when he was about to take off in a private chartered aircraft to unconfirmed destination. It will be verified whether his sudden plan to leave Bengaluru is anything to do with recent release of video in Youtube by IMA prime accused Mansoor Khan,” SIT said.

Reacting to the midnight drama, Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to claim a BJP legislator was present with Baig on a chartered plane. He alleged that the presence of the legislator proved the party’s involvement in destabilising the Congress-JDS government.

"Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santhosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr Baig," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that the BJP is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilising the government through horse trading," he added.

Baig has been sulking for quite some time and had flayed party leaders Siddaramaiah and state president Dinesh Gundu Rao for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election. The party later suspended him for his "anti-party" activities.

At the height of the resignation drama in Karnataka, he joined the bandwagon of 16 MLAs who tendered their resignation from the assembly, pushing the ruling coalition to the verge of collapse. Hours after his resignation on July 9, the SIT served him a notice asked him to appear on July 11 but the MLA sought time and said he would appear on Monday but did not turn up.

The BJP, on its part, rubbished the allegations and said the Karnataka chief minister was using the state machinery to save his government, which is on life support after the resignations of MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, the state unit tweeted: “CM HD Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his government now. Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state government is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs using the institutions.”