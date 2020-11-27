BJP Trying to Destabilise My Govt, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to negative politics by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic. Asserting that the BJP leaders' speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP's efforts to take political mileage.

"Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus , said Gehlot in a statement. The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP''s measly efforts to take political mileage," he added.

Accusing the BJP leaders of indulging in negative politics, Gehlot said, In this era of a global pandemic, when the Rajasthan government is working along with the opposition and all sections of the society, the BJP leaders' statements are bringing down the level of politics in the state." In his statement, Gehlot said the BJP leaders have made unrestrained remarks in the past few days about the corona management of the Rajasthan government and the future of the government. Their negative politics has created resentment in the public against the opposition, he said.

Many senior leaders of Rajasthan's BJP have given statements that the state government will fall in coming days, he said, naming Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others as having made such statements. "It is clear from these statements that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government on the basis of money and muscle power," he said The BJP made similar efforts in the past, but due to the solidarity and commitment of the Congress MLAs, they had to face defeat, Gehlot added.

The BJP, which formed the government through horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is still frustrated by its defeat in Rajasthan, the statement said.