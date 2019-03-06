BJP Trying to Milk IAF Strike, But Polls Will be Fought Over Bread and Butter Issues: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday asserted that the general elections would be fought over bread and butter issues and the BJP would not be allowed to “hide behind the valour of India’s armed forces”.Pilot, who was in Thiruvananthapuram for a programme organised by the All India Professionals Congress, told News18 that the BJP was leaving no stone unturned to make the IAF strike in Pakistan an election issue and turn it into appropriate credit from the armed forces."People from the ruling party are making statements about how many seats they will get due to the action,” he said, referring to Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa’s statement that the BJP will win 22 out of 28 seats in Karnataka after the bombing of the Jaish camp in Balakot.The Rajasthan deputy CM said the air strike will not erase the poor performance of the BJP in the last five years.“The elections will be fought over bread and butter issues like agrarian crisis, unemployment, which is at a 40-year-old low. The government, the Prime Minister and the BJP are fully answerable to the people of India for the bad performance in the last 5 years," he said.Pilot added that no one can even think of questioning the armed forces and the Congress stands firm behind any action taken by them.“BJP would do a great service to the nation if it allowed the government to make an official statement as opposed to second guessing the numbers (of terrorists killed in the air strike). They are just trying to make this a political issue as opposed to national security issue,” he added.