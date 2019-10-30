'BJP Trying to Suppress People's Angst': Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Probe in Custodial Death of UP Man
In a tweet targeting the state government on Tuesday evening, Akhilesh Yadav wrote a fair probe should be instituted into the allegations made by the family of the deceased 45-year-old, who had been detained in a robbery case.
File photo of former UP chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP)chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state over the custodial death of a suspect in a case related to loot of Rs 26 lakh in Amethi. The SP Chief has demanded a fair probe in the allegations of death of businessman Satya Prakash due to third-degree torture by the policemen.
In a tweet targeting the state government on Tuesday evening, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “The BJP government is trying to suppress the angst of people due to custodial death of late Satya Prakash Shukla. There should be a fair probe in the allegations by family members of the deceased of third-degree torture by police, else the faith of public in the state government will fade away.”
The 45-year-old deceased Satya Prakash Shukla alias Sajan Shukla who was an accused in the robbery of 26 lakh rupees was detained by police in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to allegations made by his family members, cops from Peerpur police station in Amethi barged into their house early on Tuesday morning and took away his brother along with his two sons Rahul and Sahil without stating any reason. He also alleged that Shukla was tortured and forced to accept his involvement in the loot, following which Satya Prakash Shukla died on Wednesday morning.
The family members further claimed that the police had interrogated Satya twice before but he was let off as there was no proof of involvement against him. Following the news of Satya Prakash Shukla’s death, family members and locals staged a protest demanding that FIRs be filed against the police personnel and also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.
An FIR was then registered against unknown police personnel for murder at City Kotwali in Sultanpur as Shukla was declared dead while he was under treatment at district hospital Sultanpur. The FIR would now be transferred to Amethi for further investigation.
Meanwhile, SP Amethi, Khyati Garg has rejected all the claims made by family members and said, “It is not a case of police torture, it seems that the deceased had consumed some poisonous substance after his health started deteriorating and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Further action will be taken as per the findings of the post mortem report.”
