Political Lineups, Future Strategies For Polls: What's On Agenda at BJP's Key National Meet Starting Today

To lay down Bhartiya Janata Party’s political agenda for the next round of polls in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a two-day national office-bearers meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting’s agenda revolves around deliberations on BJP’s strategies for all the important state and Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled for the next year.

The prime minister will arrive in the national capital after casting his vote in the Gujarat assembly polls, the BJP said in a statement.

According to sources, the prime minister wanted a feedback from all states and has hence asked to convene the meeting. With elections in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat wrapped up, he did not want to lose a single day in seeking a state-wise report.

Take a look at few key points of the BJP meet

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda.

The prime minister will address party’s senior organisational leaders from across the country in the meet.

Besides the national office bearers, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party’s state units will also attend the meeting as is the practice.

This includes national office-bearers, state incharges and co-incharges, morcha prabharis, state presidents and organisational secretaries of the states.

In the meet BJP’s preparations as well as future strategy for the next round of state assembly polls will take place.

The meet will also review various ongoing organisational activities.

Party leaders are engaged in organisational works round the year, and the meeting will serve as a stock-taking exercise.

Various groups of party leaders, including Union ministers will be present.

This is especially true for ministers in places where BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

This comes ahead of electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh scheduled to have assembly polls in run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources further said PM Modi was likely to inform the leaders about India’s presidency to host the G20 summit, and how it was a great opportunity for India to showcase what it stands for to the world.

Senior party sources said the office-bearers’ meeting will begin around noon.

To prepare for the meeting, national general secretaries met in the national capital where tasks were delegated to different morchas as preparations are required to host leaders from across the country.

With agency inputs

Read all the Latest Politics News here