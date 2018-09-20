BJP Likely to Stick With Ailing Parrikar as Goa CM to Avoid Floor Test Amid Congress Challenge

The Bharatiya Janata Party is unlikely to appoint a new chief minister in Goa to replace the ailing Manohar Parrikar, sources said after Amit Shah met a delegation of state leaders to take stock of the situation.In view of Parrikar's indisposition, a delegation of BJP leaders led by organisational secretary Ram Lal had met Shah at his residence on Wednesday and discussed at length the current situation in the state.Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. It is unlikely the party will change the leadership immediately. Ram Lal said the alliance partners have stated that they will agree to any political decision taken by the BJP.Appointing a new chief minister would mean that the government would have to face a floor test to prove its majority in the assembly, which could prove to be a challenging task.The opposition Congress has claimed that it has the support of over 21 legislators in the 40-member Assembly, giving it enough strength to form the government in the state.The Congress, which is the single-largest party with 16 MLAs, has already staked claim to form the government in the coastal state.The BJP has 14 legislators of its own. Its government is propped up by allies like the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), who have three MLAs each.Congress legislators, led by Kavlekar, had met Governor Mridula Sinha to demand a floor test. Kavlekar said his party was waiting for a response from the governor, who had assured them that she would get back on the issue in three-four days.He claimed that a section within the BJP was upset over the possibility of a leader being "imported" from outside and was in touch with the Congress for joining the opposition party."We need not go to anyone with the proposal of supporting or joining us. In fact, they are coming to us with proposals," he added.Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said with three ministers including Parrikar in hospital, the ruling coalition is short of the halfway mark, which makes it imperative for the governor to call the single largest party to form the government.Apart from Parrikar, two ministers - Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar - are admitted to different hospitals."The effective strength of the House today is 37, of which one is Speaker and he has no right to vote if there is motion for trust," he said.Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.