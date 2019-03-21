English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Unveils First List of 184 Lok Sabha Candidates; Check All The Nominees Here
Senior party leader J P Nadda told a press conference that the party decided to field Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and another Union minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.
PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other leaders during the BJP election panel meeting in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency and its president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in place of L K Advani as it announced its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
Senior party leader J P Nadda told a press conference that the party also decided to field Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and another Union minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. Both leaders had won from these seats in the last general election.
Union Minister Smriti Irani has been re-nominated from Amethi and will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will fight from Arunachal West. The BJP has also re-nominated Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Shamra from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), respectively.
The BJP announced its candidates from many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.
The BJP has finalised names of all 17 party candidates from Bihar and sent the list to the state unit which will announce it jointly with allies, Nadda said.
Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote.
