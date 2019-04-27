Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Urges EC to Bar Arvind Kejriwal from Campaigning for Making 'False' Statements

The BJP said that the AAP chief had reportedly claimed that the saffron party considers Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis and other minorities in India as 'infiltrators'.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
BJP Urges EC to Bar Arvind Kejriwal from Campaigning for Making 'False' Statements
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday moved the Election Commission seeking a ban on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaigning for allegedly instigating fear among people over the national register for citizens.

The BJP said that Kejriwal, at a press conference, had reportedly claimed that the BJP considers Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis and other minorities in India as "infiltrators".

"...the manifesto of BJP only talks about illegal infiltrators and no one else," the memorandum submitted to the poll panel said.

It said Kejriwal's intention was to create panic and mutual hatred among communities by misleading people.

The BJP urged the Commission to censure Kejriwal and bar him from campaigning and media interaction during the Lok Sabha polls.
