English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Urges EC to Deploy Central Forces in All Polling Booths of West Bengal
A BJP delegation, which includes Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, and the party's media in-charge Anil Baluni, met the top officials of the poll panel here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid reports of violence during fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, the BJP Monday approached the Election Commission complaining that TMC workers have "hijacked democracy in the state" and again demanded deployment of central forces in all polling booths there.
A BJP delegation, which includes Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, and the party's media in-charge Anil Baluni, met the top officials of the poll panel here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
"The ruling Trinamool Congress workers have hijacked democracy in the state and are indulging in violence. They are being supported by the local machinery and we demand deployment of central forces in all polling booths," Naqvi said.
The BJP also expressed concern about "no action" been taken against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been making "baseless allegations" against BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Talking to reporters after meeting the poll panel officials, Naqvi accused Gandhi of continuously making false allegations and derogatory statements against Shah and Modi.
He said the BJP has also demanded action against Madhya Pradesh government officials who are "working as Congress agents".
The party also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi Marlena of seeking votes by making provocative religious statements and demanded action against them.
A BJP delegation, which includes Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, and the party's media in-charge Anil Baluni, met the top officials of the poll panel here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
"The ruling Trinamool Congress workers have hijacked democracy in the state and are indulging in violence. They are being supported by the local machinery and we demand deployment of central forces in all polling booths," Naqvi said.
The BJP also expressed concern about "no action" been taken against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been making "baseless allegations" against BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Talking to reporters after meeting the poll panel officials, Naqvi accused Gandhi of continuously making false allegations and derogatory statements against Shah and Modi.
He said the BJP has also demanded action against Madhya Pradesh government officials who are "working as Congress agents".
The party also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi Marlena of seeking votes by making provocative religious statements and demanded action against them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean
- Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
- Realme 3 Pro 'Surprise' Sale at 4PM Today after First Batch Sells Out in Minutes
- Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Voters Lathicharged In West Bengal's Asansol
- Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results