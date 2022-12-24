Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP for Using Communal Hatred as Weapon to Divert Attention from Real Issues

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging it is using communal hatred as a weapon to divert the attention of people from real issues.

The Wayanad MP addressed a big rally outside the Red Fort as the Congress’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra" entered the national capital today. He claimed that China has illegally occupied 2000 square km of Indian land.

“There is a contest going on between China and India… China has acquired 2000 square km of Indian land… PM says nobody has come…then why are we holding talks with them," he said.

Gandhi said he has not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of kilometers from Kanyakumari to Delhi.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP spent thousands of crores of rupees to destroy his image, but he has shown the truth to the country in just a month.

Hitting out at the BJP further, Gandhi alleged hatred in the name of Hindu-Muslim is being spread through television 24×7 to divert the attention of people from the real issues.

The Congress leader said he has traversed across the country, “but I have not seen violence, hatred anywhere. But I see it on television all the time." “Thousands of crores are being given to big industrialists but not to common people. These are not policies, but weapons to destroy small businessmen, traders, farmers," he said.

Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims at uniting India and will spread awareness against price rise, unemployment, communal hatred, and violence.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi were present during his speech outside the Red Fort.

The yatra will disseminate for a nine-day winter break and restart on January 3 for its onward journey to Jammu and Kashmir, after passing through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

The BJP responded to verbal attacks by Rahul Gandhi and said he could not even unite his party and talk about uniting the nation.

“Sardar Patel was the one who really united united… Have you ever even taken his name? Only because 370 has been abolished now, you talk about visiting Kashmir. You could not even unite your party…. You talk about uniting the nation. You will again loose in 2024… Rahul your own thinking is of dividing the nation," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“Rahul Gandhi spoke about ‘Make In India’. Today, India is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones after China. Rahul Gandhi should know that Samsung and Apple phones are being made in India now," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

