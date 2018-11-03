English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Uses Lord Ram Only for Votes, Has 'Mandiritis' : Ex-Congress MP Lashes Out at Govt
The former Rajya Sabha MP added that for the BJP Lord Ram is not a matter of faith or belief, but only of electoral gains. 'Our party’s stand has been clear for long. Both parties should accept the SC verdict and solve the matter only through mediation,' he said.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari. (Image: Facebook)
Bhopal: Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exploits the issue of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya only for political gains, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday alleged that the saffron party suffers from ‘Mandiritis’ ahead of elections.
“As people suffer from dengue, malaria and other diseases, BJP leaders fall prey to Mandiritis whenever there is an election. Soon after the elections are over, they shelve the issue of Ram temple,” said Tiwari during a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday.
The former Rajya Sabha MP added that for the BJP Lord Ram is not a matter of faith or belief, but only of electoral gains. “Our party’s stand has been clear for long. Both parties should accept the SC verdict and solve the matter only through mediation,” he said.
The demands of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Lord Ram’s birthplace) were raked up once again after the Supreme Court decided to adjourn the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases till January. “We have other priorities,” a bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said.
Talking about Rafale scam, the 67-year-old former MLA from Pratapgarh said, “At a time when issues like Rafale scam are making headlines, the BJP is debating on issues like small statue and big statue,” adding that the BJP will “only stick to Ram Mandir whenever questions about Rafale, demonetisation and unemployment are raised”.
Drawing references from Ramayana, Tiwari said Lord Ram had served 14 years of exile and the Congress, which has completed 15 years in exile, would return to power and end Shivraj’s era of corruption.
Tiwari also alleged that there was an enormous rise in crime against women in Madhya Pradesh under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The ruling BJP rubbished the charge, saying it was an attempt to malign the State's image
When asked about Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the nine-time MLA praised the Congress chief for "raising the right issues with utmost preparations and courage, which several others lack in present times."
