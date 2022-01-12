BJP Uttarakhand Election Panel to Meet on January 15, Shortlist Candidates for Assembly Polls

The BJP Uttarakhand election committee will meet on January 15 and is likely to shortlist candidates for the assembly election on February 14. According to highly placed sources in the BJP, the committee will be formed within a day or two as it is awaiting approval of party national president JP Nadda. After this, a day-long meeting will be held at party headquarters in New Delhi on January 16.

The sources also said while the party has decided to go into elections under the leadership of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it is unlikely that the party will announce any chief ministerial candidate ahead of the results.

With several of its leaders threatening to join Congress ahead of polls, the BJP has zeroed in on two to three candidates for every seat. These names will finalised in the meeting with the top brass including Nadda.

The state election committee is also expected to discuss about campaigning in remote areas where virtual mode may not be ideal due to geographical conditions.

“We will place LED screens at several places. However, much depends on the decision of the election commission after it reconsiders the ban on public gathering and rallies on January 15. We will discuss the campaigning strategy as well in the January 15 meeting. We expect the EC decision will be announced the same day,” said a senior party leader.

The BJP has already announced state election committee for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and had two meetings of state and at the Centre to finalise the candidates for the legislative assembly.

