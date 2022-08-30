BJP vs AAP LIVE Updates: Education & Liquor Scam are Delhi's Twin Towers of Corruption, Says BJP; House Adjourned Till 1 pm

Read more

also raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not allowing a discussion on various issues in the House. The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

The tussle between AAP and BJP grew on Tuesday as AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj asked for Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s resignation after the saffron party demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

AAP MLAs and opposition legislators from the BJP camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid war of words between the two parties. While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman. No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is being probed for irregularities in the liquor policy in the state while Satyendra Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in a money laundering case.

The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchange during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s MLAs sang songs such as Hum Honge Kamyaab’ and raised slogans against Saxena.

The development came days after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP’s accusations that he was “interfering” in the city government’s work. Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.

The saffron party MLAs demanded that ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be sacked. None of the eight BJP MLAs were on Monday and Friday part of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly’s special session as they were marshalled out of the House.

Alleging that the Delhi government was using the Assembly to abuse the Centre, the BJP said it will raise the issue with President Droupadi Murmu.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here