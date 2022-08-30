BJP vs AAP LIVE Updates: Education & Liquor Scam are Delhi's Twin Towers of Corruption, Says BJP; House Adjourned Till 1 pm

Live now
BJP Vs AAP LIVE Updates: Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday amid slogan-shouting by AAP and BJP MLAs, who trooped into the well of the House. While the AAP MLAs raised slogans demanding an independent probe into a six-year-old case against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption charges. The BJP MLAs Read More
The Central Bureau of Investigation is at a branch of The Punjab National Bank in Ghaziabad to check deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s locker. This comes a day after Sisodia claimed that the central agency will raid his bank locker in connection with an ongoing probe by the agency into alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi. “Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation,” Sisodia had tweeted.
#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022
Delhi has the twin tower of corruption – education and liquor scam. The people of Delhi want to know when will Arvind Kejriwal ask for the resignation of his ministers involved in the scams: Shahzad Poonawalla
Manoj Tiwari quoted a report claiming that toilets in Delhi schools were counted as classrooms by the Delhi government. “Why toilets were being counted as classrooms? Why Rs 33 Lakh spent on a classroom?” the BJP leader questioned.
When we are raising our voice against them (Delhi government), Manisha Sisodia filed a defamation case on us. The classrooms that were to be built for Rs 5 lakh were built at a cost of Rs 33 Lakh: Manoj Tiwari
The BJP on Monday called the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly a “political stunt”, saying there is no numerical threat to the AAP government in the Capital. Sources in the BJP said no one has asked Kejriwal to prove his majority and there is no threat to his government given the kind of majority AAP enjoys in the assembly. A BJP leader said Kejriwal is misusing the floor of the assembly to forward his political agenda and “baseless allegations” of horse-trading against the BJP in Delhi. “The rumour of AAP MLAs going missing came from the AAP camp itself and this is all a diversion tactic from the liquor scam under which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the prime accused. Now the CM has gone ahead to misuse the floor of the assembly for his politics,” he told News18. READ MORE
Amid the ongoing war of words between them on allegations of corruption, AAP and BJP legislators held overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption. The AAP said its MLAs will camp overnight at the Vidhan Sabha premises to press for a probe against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly pressuring two of his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman in 2016. READ MORE
The AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that LG VK Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman. No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations. It could further spur the relations between the ruling party and LG who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Excise policy of Kejriwal government. “When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” Pathak said.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla will jointly address a press conference at 11 am today (Tuesday).
The tussle between AAP and BJP grew on Tuesday as AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj asked for Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s resignation after the saffron party demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.
AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman. No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is being probed for irregularities in the liquor policy in the state while Satyendra Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in a money laundering case.
The development came days after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP’s accusations that he was “interfering” in the city government’s work. Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.
The saffron party MLAs demanded that ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be sacked. None of the eight BJP MLAs were on Monday and Friday part of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly’s special session as they were marshalled out of the House.
Alleging that the Delhi government was using the Assembly to abuse the Centre, the BJP said it will raise the issue with President Droupadi Murmu.
