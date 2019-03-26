English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP vs BJP Clash in Patna After Ravi Shankar Prasad is Shown Black Flags by Own Partymen
As supporters of Ravi Shankar Prasad and RK Sinha shoved each other and exchanged blows, they were quelled by security personnel deployed at the Patna airport, though it was not known if any of them were detained.
The black flags were shown by the alleged supporters of RK Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member, who was hopeful of a ticket for the Patna Sahib seat.
Loading...
Patna: On his first visit to the city after being declared as the BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was on Tuesday shown black flags by alleged supporters of another BJP leader, leading to a clash with party workers who had gathered at the airport to welcome the Lok Sabha poll debutant.
Prasad, a resident of the Bihar capital whose late father was a state minister and leader of the Jansangh, was shown black flags by the alleged supporters of RK Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member, who was hopeful of a ticket for the seat which is currently held by dissident MP Shatrughan Sinha.
The Union minister drove away while telling the posse of media persons who stood waiting at the airport, "I thank my party for considering me for this great responsibility. I will be giving my best shot. The BJPs commitment to nationalism and good governance will help Narendra Modi return to power."
As supporters of Prasad and Sinha shoved each other and exchanged blows, they were quelled by security personnel deployed at the airport, though it was not known if any of them were detained.
Sinha is the founder of a prominent private security provider in the country and belongs to Kayastha community, to which Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha also belong. An office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha had recently come out with a statement saying that the community which has remained steadfast with the BJP post-Mandal would not vote for Prasad and that only RK Sinha was acceptable to it as a candidate.
Shatrughan Sinha, who is completing his second consecutive Lok Sabha term, is expected to be fielded as a candidate of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" comprising RJD, Congress and other smaller parties.
Prasad, a resident of the Bihar capital whose late father was a state minister and leader of the Jansangh, was shown black flags by the alleged supporters of RK Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member, who was hopeful of a ticket for the seat which is currently held by dissident MP Shatrughan Sinha.
The Union minister drove away while telling the posse of media persons who stood waiting at the airport, "I thank my party for considering me for this great responsibility. I will be giving my best shot. The BJPs commitment to nationalism and good governance will help Narendra Modi return to power."
As supporters of Prasad and Sinha shoved each other and exchanged blows, they were quelled by security personnel deployed at the airport, though it was not known if any of them were detained.
Sinha is the founder of a prominent private security provider in the country and belongs to Kayastha community, to which Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha also belong. An office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha had recently come out with a statement saying that the community which has remained steadfast with the BJP post-Mandal would not vote for Prasad and that only RK Sinha was acceptable to it as a candidate.
Shatrughan Sinha, who is completing his second consecutive Lok Sabha term, is expected to be fielded as a candidate of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" comprising RJD, Congress and other smaller parties.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
- A Burger, French Fries And Some Artificial Intelligence With Your Next McDonald’s Order
- IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?
- Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
- IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's "Mankad"
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results