BJP vs BJP in Mumbai as Ex-minister's Supporters Attack Ghatkopar Candidate's Car Over Ticket Denial
Former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta's supporters were angry over the denial of ticket to their leader and thus damaged Parag Shah's car.
The damaged car of BJP's Ghatkopar candidate Parag Shah.
Mumbai: Supporters of former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar, vandalised the car of Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from the assembly seat, on Friday, police said.
The incident took place around 11.15am when Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls, an official said.
As Shah, accompanied by a group of BJP activists, headed to the venue of filling papers, men claiming to be supporters of Mehta reached their and stopped Shahs car, he said.
Mehta's supporters were angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar (East), from where he won in 2014, by the ruling party. They damaged the car's glass and also other parts of the vehicle, he said.
Shah was unhurt, but remained seated inside the car till the crowd was dispersed, the official said. Mehta's supporters raised slogans against Shah and also held him responsible for denial of ticket to their leader.
As the crowd swelled near Shah’s car and road traffic was disrupted, police intervened and dispersed the mob, the official said.
Reacting to the incident, Shah told CNN-News18: “I don’t think that Prakash Mehta was in the know of the incident that took place. When I got down from my car, I saw some supporters though I am not sure they belonged to the BJP. Prakash-ji himself came to stop the scuffle. He was and is my guru and will be given a bigger role in the party. We all are together, no one can run the country alone.”
