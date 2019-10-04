Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP vs BJP in Mumbai as Ex-minister's Supporters Attack Ghatkopar Candidate's Car Over Ticket Denial

Former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta's supporters were angry over the denial of ticket to their leader and thus damaged Parag Shah's car.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP vs BJP in Mumbai as Ex-minister's Supporters Attack Ghatkopar Candidate's Car Over Ticket Denial
The damaged car of BJP's Ghatkopar candidate Parag Shah.

Mumbai: Supporters of former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar, vandalised the car of Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from the assembly seat, on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.15am when Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls, an official said.

As Shah, accompanied by a group of BJP activists, headed to the venue of filling papers, men claiming to be supporters of Mehta reached their and stopped Shahs car, he said.

Mehta's supporters were angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar (East), from where he won in 2014, by the ruling party. They damaged the car's glass and also other parts of the vehicle, he said.

Shah was unhurt, but remained seated inside the car till the crowd was dispersed, the official said. Mehta's supporters raised slogans against Shah and also held him responsible for denial of ticket to their leader.

As the crowd swelled near Shah’s car and road traffic was disrupted, police intervened and dispersed the mob, the official said.

Reacting to the incident, Shah told CNN-News18: “I don’t think that Prakash Mehta was in the know of the incident that took place. When I got down from my car, I saw some supporters though I am not sure they belonged to the BJP. Prakash-ji himself came to stop the scuffle. He was and is my guru and will be given a bigger role in the party. We all are together, no one can run the country alone.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram