English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Walking Down Dangerous Path by Using Military to Conceal Failures: Ahmed Patel
The EC on Saturday asked political parties to refrain from using photographs of defense personnel. This comes after a hoarding with images of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of the BJP surfaced on social media.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP is walking down a dangerous path by "using the military" to conceal its own "failures", senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Sunday, asserting that the EC's circular preventing the use of armed forces in the election campaign was much needed.
The Election Commission (EC) Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defense personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of the BJP.
"The EC's circular on preventing the use of armed forces in the election campaign was much needed. This needs to be implemented in letter & spirit. Let's keep security forces out of politics," Patel tweeted.
"By using the military to conceal its own failures the BJP is walking down a dangerous path," he said.
In a fresh instruction issued to all political parties, the EC referred to its December 2013 letter in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".
The Election Commission (EC) Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defense personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of the BJP.
"The EC's circular on preventing the use of armed forces in the election campaign was much needed. This needs to be implemented in letter & spirit. Let's keep security forces out of politics," Patel tweeted.
"By using the military to conceal its own failures the BJP is walking down a dangerous path," he said.
In a fresh instruction issued to all political parties, the EC referred to its December 2013 letter in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Stuns Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells
- Captain Marvel Gets the Best Opening of 2019, Badla Picks Up Pace at Box Office
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- Players Need to Work a Lot on Their Skills: Raman
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results