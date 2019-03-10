LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

BJP Walking Down Dangerous Path by Using Military to Conceal Failures: Ahmed Patel

The EC on Saturday asked political parties to refrain from using photographs of defense personnel. This comes after a hoarding with images of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of the BJP surfaced on social media.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The BJP is walking down a dangerous path by "using the military" to conceal its own "failures", senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Sunday, asserting that the EC's circular preventing the use of armed forces in the election campaign was much needed.

The Election Commission (EC) Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defense personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of the BJP.

"The EC's circular on preventing the use of armed forces in the election campaign was much needed. This needs to be implemented in letter & spirit. Let's keep security forces out of politics," Patel tweeted.

"By using the military to conceal its own failures the BJP is walking down a dangerous path," he said.

In a fresh instruction issued to all political parties, the EC referred to its December 2013 letter in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
