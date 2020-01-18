BJP Wants Clarity on Mumbai Nightlife Rules, Says MLA Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government spell out the rules and regulations being formulated to implement the night life policy in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that shops, malls and eateries in the non-residential areas of the metropolis will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory.

Shelar said the BJP will welcome the move if it is aimed at benefitting small traders whose businesses are suffering due to online giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

"However, if restaurants, bars and pubs remain open in residential areas, the BJP would oppose the move," Shelar said. He said the opposition party wanted clarity on rules and regulations regarding the new policy.

"The BJP is against operation of pubs, discotheques and bars functioning full night," Shelar said. Counting cons of the policy, he said police are already stressed due to long duty hours.

"Morever, BMC staff will also need to be available throughout nights along withFDA personnel (to implement the policy). This iscreating additional pressure on them," the BJP MLA said.

"What goal you want to achieve? What is your agenda and priorities? January 26 is a dry day while the state government wants to start nightlife. Which direction does the government want to go?" he questioned.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.