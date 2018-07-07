BJP Wants to Continue With Governor's Rule in J&K, Won't Form Govt, Says Ram Madhav

BJP is in favour of continuing with Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir and has no intention to form the government in the state, clarified party general secretary Ram Madhav in a Twitter post on Saturday.Madhav rejected reports cited by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that BJP was working to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with rebel PDP MLAs. Madhav said that his party was for continuing with Governor's rule in the state in the interest of peace, governance and development.His comments on Twitter came after former state chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted a news report that claimed that a "big chunk of PDP MLAs are in touch with the BJP high command" and the saffron party was looking to form government."Contrary to Ram Madhav's assertions, the state unit of the BJP confesses to being party to the efforts to break the PDP. Power at any cost would seem to be the guiding philosophy," Abdullah said, tagging the BJP leader in his tweet.Madhav, BJP's point person for Jammu and Kashmir, replied: "Not true. I will certainly check with the state unit and ensure that BJP keeps itself scrupulously out of whatever is happening in other parties in the Valley."We are for continuing with the Governor's rule in the interest of peace, governance and development in the state," he added.The BJP had last month pulled out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the state under Governor's rule after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the chief minister soon after the BJP move.Ram Madhav, who announced the pullout, cited reasons such as concerns of national security behind the party ending the tumultuous coalition.