BJP Wants to Remove Me From its Way, Attack Planned in Party Office, Claims Kejriwal

A day after he was slapped by a man during a roadshow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP for the attack, which he said was the ninth in the last five years and the fifth since he became the chief minister.The BJP, he said, has been trying to “finish” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by targeting all its leaders."This was the ninth attack on me in the last five years and the fifth since I became the chief minister. The chief minister’s security is in the hands of the Opposition party... in the hands of the BJP, unlike in other states. Was strategic or was it a mistake? It (a security lapse) may happen one, two or three times. Beyond that, it looks like conspiracy. The responsibility lies with the BJP,” he said in a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him before being pulled off the jeep. “If such an attack were to take place with any other chief minister, would the police commissioner manage save his job? Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should resign after such an incident. The BJP and Narendra Modi are responsible for this incident, not the police,” he said.He also dismissed the charge that the attacker was an AAP supporter as claimed by the police. Delhi Police said on Saturday that preliminary interrogation has revealed that 33-year-old Suresh, a scrap dealer in the area, was a supporter of AAP and he used to work as organiser of its rallies and meetings.“All preparations for the hamla (attack) took place in the BJP office. Delhi police were told to speak in the manner it did. After all, what can Delhi Police do at a time when institutions like Election Commission are doing nothing?”The Delhi CM said the opposition party cannot tolerate an aam aadmi (common man) in politics and that is why it plotted the attack. “There have been raids on my office, house. There have been raids on properties of Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain. Twenty MLAs were arrested. My relatives are being harassed. They (the BJP) tried to overthrow our government in unconstitutional ways.”An inquiry by a DCP-level officer has been ordered to find out how this person was allowed to be in the reception/proximate group, Additional PRO, Delhi Police Anil Mittal had said.In November last year, Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder outside Delhi's most protected building, the Secretariat. He has also been pelted with eggs and shoes in the past, and ink has been smeared on his face.