BJP Watching Shiv Sena Crisis in Maharashtra from A Distance, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said his party was watching the turmoil in the ruling Shiv Sena in neighboring Maharashtra from a distance. The main constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the neighboring state plunged into disarray on June 21 after senior leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and was now in Guwahati with a sizable number of dissidents.

"We have no role in the current turmoil in Maharashtra. This (rebellion) is the internal strife of the Shiv Sena. We are just standing at a distance and watching it," Vijayvargiya told reporters. Speaking about reports of Sainiks loyal to Thackeray attacking offices of rebel MLAs, he said efforts were being made to create a "West Bengal-like situation" in Maharashtra by spreading fear and terror.

Vijayvargiya, who was one of the key strategists for the BJP for the WB polls, added that the people of Maharashtra would not want the state to fall prey to anarchy.

