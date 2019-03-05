BJP Website Hacked Again, Shows Muppets Singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Bhaiya aur Bhehno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 5, 2019

: The website of the BJP was hacked on Tuesday, with hackers posting crude GIFs to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi.While one of the GIFs showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel appearing to rebuff a handshake by Modi, another showed the muppets singing Bohemian Rhapsody.The website, www.bjp.org, was redirected to an error page around noon after the hack came to light, with the party saying it was looking into the problem. “We are working on it. Please be patient,” a BJP IT Cell official told News18.The error page one is redirected to on the BJP website after the hack was discovered.Screenshots and videos of the hacked website, however, were widely shared on Twitter, with the Congress chiming in to mock its rival.“Bhaiya aur Bhenhno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana.This is not the first time the BJP has been the target of online hacks. In February, BJP Chhattisgarh website was hacked, allegedly by Pakistani cyber attackers following tensions over the Pulwama attack. The hackers had posted an image of personnel from the three services of Pakistan Armed Forces, parading with the Pakistan flag. The hackers had identified themselves as ‘Faisal 1337’.The BJP had registered an FIR against the hack then.In October 2018, BJP’s Goa state website was hacked and the message “Pakistan Zindabad” was posted on the homepage. The hackers claimed to be a group named “Team PCE" and an individual's name "Mohammad Bilal" was also posted on the state unit website. It was accompanied by an email address: "mailto:catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com".The source of Tuesday’s hack of BJP’s national website has not yet been ascertained.