English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Website Hacked Again, Shows Muppets Singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
The website, www.bjp.org, was redirected to an error page around noon after the hack came to light, with the party saying it was looking into the problem.
The Muppets singing Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the elements which appeared on the BJP website after it was hacked.
Loading...
New Delhi: The website of the BJP was hacked on Tuesday, with hackers posting crude GIFs to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While one of the GIFs showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel appearing to rebuff a handshake by Modi, another showed the muppets singing Bohemian Rhapsody.
The website, www.bjp.org, was redirected to an error page around noon after the hack came to light, with the party saying it was looking into the problem. “We are working on it. Please be patient,” a BJP IT Cell official told News18.
The error page one is redirected to on the BJP website after the hack was discovered.
Screenshots and videos of the hacked website, however, were widely shared on Twitter, with the Congress chiming in to mock its rival.
“Bhaiya aur Bhenhno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana.
This is not the first time the BJP has been the target of online hacks. In February, BJP Chhattisgarh website was hacked, allegedly by Pakistani cyber attackers following tensions over the Pulwama attack. The hackers had posted an image of personnel from the three services of Pakistan Armed Forces, parading with the Pakistan flag. The hackers had identified themselves as ‘Faisal 1337’.
The BJP had registered an FIR against the hack then.
In October 2018, BJP’s Goa state website was hacked and the message “Pakistan Zindabad” was posted on the homepage. The hackers claimed to be a group named “Team PCE" and an individual's name "Mohammad Bilal" was also posted on the state unit website. It was accompanied by an email address: "mailto:catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com".
The source of Tuesday’s hack of BJP’s national website has not yet been ascertained.
While one of the GIFs showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel appearing to rebuff a handshake by Modi, another showed the muppets singing Bohemian Rhapsody.
The website, www.bjp.org, was redirected to an error page around noon after the hack came to light, with the party saying it was looking into the problem. “We are working on it. Please be patient,” a BJP IT Cell official told News18.
The error page one is redirected to on the BJP website after the hack was discovered.
Screenshots and videos of the hacked website, however, were widely shared on Twitter, with the Congress chiming in to mock its rival.
“Bhaiya aur Bhenhno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana.
Bhaiya aur Bhehno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 5, 2019
This is not the first time the BJP has been the target of online hacks. In February, BJP Chhattisgarh website was hacked, allegedly by Pakistani cyber attackers following tensions over the Pulwama attack. The hackers had posted an image of personnel from the three services of Pakistan Armed Forces, parading with the Pakistan flag. The hackers had identified themselves as ‘Faisal 1337’.
The BJP had registered an FIR against the hack then.
In October 2018, BJP’s Goa state website was hacked and the message “Pakistan Zindabad” was posted on the homepage. The hackers claimed to be a group named “Team PCE" and an individual's name "Mohammad Bilal" was also posted on the state unit website. It was accompanied by an email address: "mailto:catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com".
The source of Tuesday’s hack of BJP’s national website has not yet been ascertained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- Bappi Lahiri Says Ranveer Singh Would Be the Perfect Choice to Play His Younger Self in His Biopic
- Audi Launches Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results