'BJP Will be in Power for 50 Years': UP Deputy CM Urges Bizmen to Invest Without Worrying
Urging investors to explore the possibilities, Keshav Prasad Maurya told the investors that the law and order have become robust and said that 24 hours availability of electricity and world-class road are added advantage.
File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI)
Lucknow: Urging investors to invest in the state without any worries, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will be in power at the Centre and the state for the next 50 years.
"We are in Delhi and Lucknow for the next 50 years, so invest without any worries and be part of the progress of the nation," Maurya said at a session on food processing at the second groundbreaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore here.
"The BJP will be in power in Centre and Uttar Pradesh for next 50 years and that other parties should not indulge in daydreaming," he added. Maurya said the food processing sector has immense potential.
"Considering the population of the state, the market is already in place. With economic development, demand for processed products will increase. We have provided investors with all the facilities and we have the best policies," he said.
"The law and order have become robust, there is 24 hours availability of electricity and world-class road are an added advantage," he added, and urged the investors to explore these possibilities.
Principal secretary Sudheer Garg who was present at the discussion welcomed the investors and informed the audience about the projects in the pipeline, a statement issued by the UP government said.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir, Deepika at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video