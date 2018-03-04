English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
BJP Will be in Power From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these north-eastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited the BJP's "historic" performance in north-eastern states to "development-oriented" policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "organisational skills" of Amit Shah and said the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
"The BJP's sterling performance in North East will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said.
Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these north-eastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.
The UP chief minister, who had campaigned for the saffron party in these assembly elections, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented policies and organisational skills of BJP President Amit Shah led to his party's "sterling performance".
He said the 'lotus' will now bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, thanks to the development-oriented policies of the prime minister and his good governance, and the guidance of the party chief Amit Shah.
"That day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir down to Kanyakumari," he said.
He also exuded confidence that the BJP will win Lok Sabha by-elections next week in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Continuing its winning streak, the BJP wrested Tripura and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.
Also Watch
The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
"The BJP's sterling performance in North East will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said.
Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these north-eastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.
The UP chief minister, who had campaigned for the saffron party in these assembly elections, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented policies and organisational skills of BJP President Amit Shah led to his party's "sterling performance".
He said the 'lotus' will now bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, thanks to the development-oriented policies of the prime minister and his good governance, and the guidance of the party chief Amit Shah.
"That day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir down to Kanyakumari," he said.
He also exuded confidence that the BJP will win Lok Sabha by-elections next week in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Continuing its winning streak, the BJP wrested Tripura and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film
- Gareth Bale Unseats Beckham as Briton With Most Games in La Liga
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India