BJP Will Be the Centre of Indian Polity for Many Decades, Prashant Kishor Says; Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently lobbying for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, said that the BJP will hold central power in Indian politics for many years to come, just like Congress did in the first 40 post-independence years. He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for thinking that people will throw away the BJP immediately.

“BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity… whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the India-level you are not going away in a hurry,” Kishor said in a widely-shared clip on social media.

“So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi,” he said adding maybe people will oust Modi, but the BJP is here to stay. “They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It’s not going in a hurry,” Kishor said.

He also said that the problem with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is he seems to think that is just a matter of time before Modi is thrown away. “That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it’s just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That’s not happening," he commented.

Kishor said that unless Modi’s strength is examined, understood, and taken cognizance of, he cannot be defeated.

The BJP’s Ajay Sehrawat is among those who have tweeted the clip. “Eventually, Prashant Kishor acknowledged that BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come. That’s what Amit Shah Ji declared way too earlier," he wrote.

Kishor had helped craft the election strategies for the TMC and the DMK in the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively, held earlier this year. These parties had emerged victorious in those states. But there have been growing indications that his talks with the Gandhis are a no-go.

Earlier this month, he pointed at “deep-rooted" problems in the Congress and sought to “caution" anyone who believed that Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s move to meet the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh - and their widely-reported confrontation with the police - meant a “quick, spontaneous revival" of a Congress-led opposition.

Kishor, in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, tweeted that “unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP.” His tweet came in the backdrop of days of speculation that he was in talks with the Gandhi family and was set to join the Congress.

