Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Will be Voted Out of Power Due To Its Pro-RSS & Casteist Policies, Claims Mayawati

The BSP chief also claimed that the BJP is using jawans and other government agencies for electoral gains.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Will be Voted Out of Power Due To Its Pro-RSS & Casteist Policies, Claims Mayawati
Mayawati: Bijnor and Hardwar, 1991. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Barabanki BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of using the martyrdom of jawans for election purposes and regretted that the country's borders are still not totally secure.

She also alleged that like the previous Congress government, the BJP too is using the CBI, ED and the Income Tax department against its political opponents for electoral gains.

"Under such circumstance, the electorate have to see to it that neither the BJP nor the Congress... comes to power at the centre," the BSP chief said at an election meeting here.
Claiming that the BJP will be voted out of power this time because of its pro-RSS, capitalist, communal and casteist policies, Mayawati said no amount of "drama" or 'jumlebazi' (rhetoric) will help the party.

"The borders of the country are not totally secure under the BJP government as a result of which terror attacks are taking place and several jawans are being martyred. It is most unfortunate that they are anyhow using this for election purposes," the BSP supremo said.

"The new 'dramebazi' of 'chowkidar' will also not be able to save them (BJP) even if all their big and small 'chowkidars' (watchmen) get together and make an all-out effort," she said.

Warning people that her political opponents have "adopted every trick" to win the elections, she said people should not fall for tall election promises and allurements.

"During the last Lok Sabha election, the prime minister (Narendra Modi) had the country dream of 'achche din' and made promises even one-fourth of which were not fulfilled. This is because most of their time was devoted to saving their capitalists friends and making them richer," she claimed.

The BSP president also accused the Congress of ignoring the contributions of B R Ambedkar and said like the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, Bharat Ratna was awarded to the architect of the Constitution only when V P Singh was the prime minister.

"When V P Singh sought our support for his government, we put forth two conditions -- Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar and implementation of Mandal Commission report, which he accepted. But the BJP, which was giving outside support, did not like this and withdrew," she said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram