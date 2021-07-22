BJP Will be Wiped Out in 2022 UP Polls, Samajwadi Party Will Win 351 Seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Kickstarting his campaign for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that Samajwadi Party will win 351 seats in polls and BJP will be wiped off. The SP chief said the “dreams shown by the BJP to the public” were not fulfilled and “the ruling party has thrown its ‘sankalp-patra in the bin”.

Akhilesh, who reached Unnao on his ‘election rath’ (chariot) on Tuesday, said, “When BJP can win 324 seats by misleading the public, then why can’t Samajwadi Party win 351 seats on the issue of development by taking everyone along. The Samajwadi Party will take everyone along and we will move forward for the welfare of the people by connecting people of all sections.”

The SP chief also targeted the Yogi government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “The way the lockdown was imposed, labourers were in trouble and people’s businesses were ruined. The BJP was busy in elections when people needed help. People could not get medicines, hospital beds and even oxygen during the corona period. Lakhs of lives have been lost due to Covid-19.”

He added that unemployment and inflation have increased in the BJP government’s tenure and people are angry with the saffron party.

With Akhilesh’s visit to Unnao, the Samajwadi Party has started working on its strategy of public relations. After reaching Unnao on Tuesday, Akhilesh unveiled the statue of former minister late Manohar Lal. State President Naresh Uttam Patel, MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, Rajendra Chaudhary and former MPs and MLAs were present at the program which was organised at Manohar Lal Inter College.

