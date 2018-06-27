BJP Will Build a Ram Temple, But First in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party's dream of a ram temple will bear fruition, but first in Madhya Pradesh.The state will get a grand Ram temple in Indore’s Sanwer town.The Department of Religious Trusts & Endowments in cooperation with the MP Housing Board Corporation has taken the task of building the temple upon themselves.A budget of Rs 65 lakh has been set aside for the proposed structure.“The blueprint of the temple has been chalked out and construction of the same is expected shortly,” Krishna Murari Moghe, chairman Housing Board, told News18.The construction of the Ram temple would be done through public contribution and the housing board plans to raise Rs 25 lakh from donations. Tenders would be floated for the project shortly.The Congress was quick to blame the BJP of playing politics in the name of lord Ram.Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal claimed that the BJP only remembers lord Ram when elections are around and later collects money in his name.BJP MLA Ashish Sharma, however, did not see anything wrong in construction of Ram temple and termed this a laudable initiative. The Ram temple in Ayodhya would be built shortly, opined the lawmaker.On Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that the Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya and asked seers to be “a little more patient”.“Maryada Purshottom Ram is the lord of the universe, whenever it will be his will, Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. There is absolutely no doubt and even saints should not have any doubt. You have waited for so long, I think you should be a little more patient,” said Adityanath in Ayodhya.