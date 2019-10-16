BJP Will Contest Bihar Assembly Polls Under Nitish Kumar’s Leadership, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP-JD(U) combine will fight the upcoming Bihar elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, laid to rest all speculation about the alleged tiff between the two coalition partners, saying their alliance was "atal" (unbreakable) and that it was going into polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"The Janata Dal (United) and the BJP will go to polls together and we will fight polls under the leadership of Nitish ji. This is absolutely clear,” said Shah.

Shah added that at the national level, the two parties are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state they will do so under the leadership of the current chief minister.

When asked about the reported tiffs between the two parties, Shah said, “In a coalition, there are always tiffs and they should be considered a parameter of a healthy coalition. Bas mat-bhed man-bhed mein nahi badalna chahiye [only thing is that these differences in opinion shouldn't turn into a change of hearts]”.

Reports of tension between the two coalition partners started when the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which was offered a single ministerial berth in the Modi Cabinet 2.0, refused to join the government. In a move which was largely seen as retaliation, Nitish Kumar later expanded the state Cabinet, bringing in more JD(U) leaders. Both parties did not attend Iftaar parties hosted in the state, which fuelled further rumours of a serious rift between them.

Shah was speaking to Joshi in a no-holds-barred interview to be aired across Network18 TV Channels on Thursday, October 17.

