BJP Will Form Govt With Two-Third Majority in Bengal in 2021, Can See Mamata’s Downfall: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with two-third majority as the ‘parivartan’ (change) is inevitable in in the state which is slated to go for assembly elections in 2021.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of revolutionary Birsa Munda at Poabagan in Bankura district in West Bengal, Shah said, “The kind of acceptance I see among the people towards the BJP, change is going to happen in Bengal. I can see the downfall of Mamata Banerjee We will turn West Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’ under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

He added, “Mamata Banerjee is blocking all the central government schemes meant for the poor. She has blocked funds for farmers. She has blocked Ayushman Bharat for poor people. There are nearly 80 central government schemes which were blocked by Mamata Banerjee. I would like to tell her that if she thinks she can stop the BJP by blocking the central schemes, she is mistaken. We are certainly going to form the government in Bengal in 2021 with a two-third majority.”

Shah reached Bankura on Thursday morning and after garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda statue at Poabagan in the district, he set out for an ‘organisational meeting’ to chalk out plans to outdo the ruling TMC government in the polls.

After the meeting, Shah is expected to visit Chaturdihi Village under Bankura police station and have lunch at a Santhali house of Bibhishan Mandi, a daily wage labourer. Here the menu will be ‘dal’, ‘rice’, ‘sabji’, ‘bhaja’ (fry item) and sweet. The food will be served in ‘sal tree leaves’, and earthen utensils.

“Post lunch, he will have ‘Samajik Samuha’ — a meeting with important leaders from various tribal and non-tribal communities to understand the local issues, demands and problems,” said Bibekananda Patra, BJP president in Bankura.

On November 6, he is likely to meet Indian classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty besides having lunch with a Matua family member in Jyoti Nagar in North 24-Parganas district.

Targeting nearly 35.8 percent significant Schedule Cast (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) voters in Bankura alone and roughly around 40 per cent of them in the entire Jangalmahal. Shah’s Bankura visit is considered to be crucial ahead of the polls.

Out of 294, there are 12 assembly seats in Bankura and BJP felt necessary to organise Shah’s mega party workers’ congregation considering the fact that in all the 12 seats the party has made a significant lead in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Tribal community plays an important role in Jangalmahal and Shah will meet all the leaders of Kurmi, Santhal, Munda to note down their grievances and pending demands for more than 50 years.

Once a maoist stronghold, Jangalmahal’s substantial vote bank of the Left-Front has pushed the saffron brigade ahead of the ruling TMC in recent years. This helped the BJP to create history by securing 18 Lok Sabha seats (out of 42) in Bengal in 2019.

