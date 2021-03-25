BJP Will Form Next Govt in West Bengal, A Local Will Become Chief Minister: Amit Shah

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said his party will form the next government in West Bengal after the Assembly election and a local will become the chief minister, adding that action will be initiated against all poll-related violence.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Shah said opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act is not right and citizenship would be given to refugees. He said infiltration needs to be stopped and it can only be done the Centre. “We need the Border Security Force to control it," Shah said. He further said that no one is an outsider and those who do not have any agenda are raising such issues. “We respect all religions, but we oppose politics of appeasement," he added.

Regarding West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s injury in her left leg that she suffered during an incident in Nandigram, Shah said the Trinamool Congress supremo should make it clear how she got injured. A medical certificate should be shared whether the injury was due to an accident or attack, he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has concluded that the incident in Nandigram was not an attack, but an accident.

When asked about the importance of Bengal in the BJP’s scheme of things, Shah said the state has a large number of seats, while adding that all states are equal for the saffron camp.

Speaking on the TMC’s election slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on), Shah said people of Bengal will decide whether there will be ‘khela’ or ‘vikas’ development, adding in the same breath the state needs the latter.

Earlier in the day, he had put out a tweet urging the people of Bengal to vote in favour of the BJP fearlessly.

Putting out a tweet in Bengali and Hindi along with a clipping of his campaign, Shah promised that this time, the ruling camp’s miscreants would not be able to intimidate the voters during the election process.