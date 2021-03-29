'BJP Will Get a Big Rosogolla': On Amit Shah's Bengal Seat Claim, Mamata Retorts Party Will Draw a Blank

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on Amit Shah over his claim of winning 26 of the 30 seats in the first phase on Bengal polling. She retorted by saying that BJP will draw a blank.

Addressing a public meeting in the Chandipur area, the TMC Supremo asked why didn’t BJP claim of winning all of the 30 seats or had left it for Congress and CPIM to occupy. ‘You (BJP) will get a big Rosogolla (zero)’ the TMC leader was Quoted saying.

The leader also took this opportunity to question why BJP was making such claims within 24 hours of polling in the first phase. Alongside the CM also urged the central forces to ensure “neutrality” in the following phase and to not manipulate the voters into voting for BJP.

The West Bengal CM was further joined by Derek Obrien in her attack on Amit Shah. MP Derek O’Brien called Shah a “Bluffmaster” and took to Twitter saying that Mind games won’t work while advising the home minister to apply his prediction stunts in Gujarat Gymkhana where it might work.

He also pointed out that Amit Shah has a record of getting his predictions wrong just as in 2020, where he claimed big numbers but ended up winning only 8 out of 70 seats.

Mamata Banerjee who is waging war against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram warmed her polling agents to an eye on proceedings and not leave their designated booths. She asserted that there might be attempts at bribing her party workers by the opposition hence she will keep making regular updates to ensure the smooth functioning at polling booths.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also appealed to the people of Nandigram to vote for change and a better future for the state. Rejecting the TMC’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, he said the visit is to strengthen bilateral ties and has nothing to do with elections.

Polling in the remaining seven phases will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.