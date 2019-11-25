Take the pledge to vote

BJP Will Get 'Befitting Reply' in Maha Assembly Floor Test, Says Congress After SC Reserves Order

The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, the apex court said while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
BJP Will Get 'Befitting Reply' in Maha Assembly Floor Test, Says Congress After SC Reserves Order
Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Prithviraj Chavan address the media at Supreme Court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress' alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena has the support of 154 MLAs, the party said on Monday minutes after the Supreme Court reserved its order on a petition by the three parties on the formation of a new government in Maharashtra.

The BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, the apex court said while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

"We reiterated that democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra and the constitution has been trampled upon...We have given the affidavit of 154 MLAs supporting us and their number will go up when MLAs are freed from BJP's jail...BJP will get a befitting reply after the floor test," Surjewala said.

