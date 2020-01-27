Take the pledge to vote

BJP Will Install 60 Smog Towers After Coming to Power in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP chief asserted that the Arvind Kejriwal had "failed" the people of Delhi by not addressing the issue of air pollution.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
BJP Will Install 60 Smog Towers After Coming to Power in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

New Delhi: Holding a "Twitter Chaupal" for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said his party will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in the national capital following the February 8 polls.

Replying to the participants of the online "Chaupal", Tiwari blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing nothing to address the air pollution problem in Delhi.

"(Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees on advertisements for self-promotion but did not do anything to curb the pollution in Delhi. After coming to power, the BJP will install 60 smog towers to curb the pollution in Delhi," he said.

The Kejriwal government had "failed" and the people of Delhi were ready to support the saffron party with the slogan, "Bahut Ho Gaya Dilli Ka Nuksaan, Ab BJP Karegi Iska Samadhan" (Delhi has suffered a lot, the BJP will fix it now), Tiwari asserted.

The party that solved the problems of people would win the upcoming polls, he said, adding that the BJP would come up trumps as it had solved people's problems.

